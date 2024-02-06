ST Microelectronics (STM) Has Fallen -1.77%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

ST Microelectronics (NYSE:STM) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.65B, closed the recent trade at $43.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.79 on the day or -1.77% during that session. The STM stock price is -27.05% off its 52-week high price of $55.85 and 15.35% above the 52-week low of $37.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.29 million shares.

ST Microelectronics (NYSE:STM) trade information

Sporting -1.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the STM stock price touched $43.96 or saw a rise of 2.53%. Year-to-date, ST Microelectronics shares have moved -12.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ST Microelectronics (NYSE:STM) have changed -1.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.56.