SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 2.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.46B, closed the last trade at $48.08 per share which meant it gained $1.93 on the day or 4.17% during that session. The SWTX stock price is 2.02% off its 52-week high price of $47.11 and 62.56% above the 52-week low of $18.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

Sporting 4.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SWTX stock price touched $48.08 or saw a rise of 3.8%. Year-to-date, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 31.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) have changed 25.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.48.