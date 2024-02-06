SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 2.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.46B, closed the last trade at $48.08 per share which meant it gained $1.93 on the day or 4.17% during that session. The SWTX stock price is 2.02% off its 52-week high price of $47.11 and 62.56% above the 52-week low of $18.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information
Sporting 4.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SWTX stock price touched $48.08 or saw a rise of 3.8%. Year-to-date, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 31.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) have changed 25.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.48.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 89.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.92%, compared to 15.10% for the industry.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $570k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -117.36% over the past 5 years.
SWTX Dividends
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.62% with a share float percentage of 102.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc having a total of 235 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.38 million shares worth more than $245.9 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.99% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 4.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.53 million and represent 7.83% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.20% shares in the company for having 2.63 million shares of worth $74.04 million while later fund manager owns 2.03 million shares of worth $57.19 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.24% of company’s outstanding stock.