Small Cap Stock U.S. Bancorp. (USB) Is A Buy – Analysts

U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE:USB) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 8.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.44B, closed the last trade at $40.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.74 on the day or -1.81% during that session. The USB stock price is -24.19% off its 52-week high price of $49.80 and 32.0% above the 52-week low of $27.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.66 million shares.

U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE:USB) trade information

Sporting -1.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the USB stock price touched $40.10 or saw a rise of 7.6%. Year-to-date, U.S. Bancorp. shares have moved -7.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE:USB) have changed -7.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.51.