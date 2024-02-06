Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Absci Corp (ABSI)

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $370.83M, closed the last trade at $3.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -9.93% during that session. The ABSI stock price is -37.09% off its 52-week high price of $5.47 and 72.18% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

Sporting -9.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ABSI stock price touched $3.99 or saw a rise of 12.31%. Year-to-date, Absci Corp shares have moved -5.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) have changed 7.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.36.