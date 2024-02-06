Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Slumps -1.19%, A Loss For Bears

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 3.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.40B, closed the last trade at $14.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -1.19% during that session. The SHLS stock price is -100.57% off its 52-week high price of $28.34 and 14.3% above the 52-week low of $12.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.66 million shares.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Sporting -1.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SHLS stock price touched $14.13 or saw a rise of 3.75%. Year-to-date, Shoals Technologies Group Inc shares have moved -9.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) have changed -1.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.86.