Shares Of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) Loss -26.63% In A Month

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 1.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.07B, closed the last trade at $16.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -1.77% during that session. The MNSO stock price is -86.3% off its 52-week high price of $29.92 and 9.96% above the 52-week low of $14.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 million shares.
MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) trade information
Sporting -1.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MNSO stock price touched $16.06 or saw a rise of 8.65%. Year-to-date, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR shares have moved -21.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) have changed -26.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.43.
MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -23.41% over the past 6 months, compared to -5.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.20%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $514.17 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $506.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 35.81% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.70%.
MNSO Dividends
MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.52 at a share yield of 3.24%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.97% with a share float percentage of 21.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 13.76 million shares worth more than $233.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 4.36% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, with the holding of over 6.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.39 million and represent 2.04% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 1.2 million shares of worth $25.19 million while later fund manager owns 1.15 million shares of worth $24.11 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.