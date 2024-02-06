Shares Of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) Loss -26.63% In A Month

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 1.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.07B, closed the last trade at $16.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -1.77% during that session. The MNSO stock price is -86.3% off its 52-week high price of $29.92 and 9.96% above the 52-week low of $14.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 million shares.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

Sporting -1.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MNSO stock price touched $16.06 or saw a rise of 8.65%. Year-to-date, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR shares have moved -21.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) have changed -26.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.43.