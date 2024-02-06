Shares Of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) Loss -10.62% In A Month

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) has a beta value of 2.72 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $304.88M, closed the last trade at $3.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -5.61% during that session. The JMIA stock price is -62.38% off its 52-week high price of $4.92 and 26.73% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 million shares.
Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information
Sporting -5.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JMIA stock price touched $3.03 or saw a rise of 5.61%. Year-to-date, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR shares have moved -14.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) have changed -10.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.93.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -27.16% over the past 6 months, compared to 23.60% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.49% over the past 5 years.
JMIA Dividends
Jumia Technologies Ag ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.94% with a share float percentage of 16.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jumia Technologies Ag ADR having a total of 133 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 9.37 million shares worth more than $32.03 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 9.26% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.79 million and represent 1.38% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.65% shares in the company for having 6.72 million shares of worth $18.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.71 million shares of worth $2.18 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.70% of company’s outstanding stock.