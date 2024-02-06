Shares Of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) Loss -10.62% In A Month

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) has a beta value of 2.72 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $304.88M, closed the last trade at $3.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -5.61% during that session. The JMIA stock price is -62.38% off its 52-week high price of $4.92 and 26.73% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 million shares.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Sporting -5.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JMIA stock price touched $3.03 or saw a rise of 5.61%. Year-to-date, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR shares have moved -14.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) have changed -10.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.93.