Shares Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) Loss -7.18% In A Month

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.36B, closed the recent trade at $77.33 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 0.81% during that session. The GILD stock price is -13.62% off its 52-week high price of $87.86 and 5.77% above the 52-week low of $72.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.01 million shares.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) trade information

Sporting 0.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GILD stock price touched $77.33 or saw a rise of 2.15%. Year-to-date, Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares have moved -4.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have changed -7.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.