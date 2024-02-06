Shares Of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) Decreased By -4.02% In A Month

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 10.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.85B, closed the last trade at $15.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.57% during that session. The CVE stock price is -35.77% off its 52-week high price of $21.37 and 6.67% above the 52-week low of $14.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.63 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Sporting -0.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CVE stock price touched $15.74 or saw a rise of 5.12%. Year-to-date, Cenovus Energy Inc shares have moved -5.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) have changed -4.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.15.