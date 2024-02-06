Shares Of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) Inclined 38.79% In One Month

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $116.73M, closed the recent trade at $3.90 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 5.12% during that session. The BTAI stock price is -774.87% off its 52-week high price of $34.12 and 42.82% above the 52-week low of $2.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information
Sporting 5.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BTAI stock price touched $3.90 or saw a fall of -0.78%. Year-to-date, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 32.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) have changed 38.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.87.
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.53%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.30% and 44.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 364.00%.
8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $770k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $550k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $238k and $206k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 223.50% for the current quarter and 167.00% for the next.
BTAI Dividends
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.