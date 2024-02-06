Shares Of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) Inclined 38.79% In One Month

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $116.73M, closed the recent trade at $3.90 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 5.12% during that session. The BTAI stock price is -774.87% off its 52-week high price of $34.12 and 42.82% above the 52-week low of $2.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

Sporting 5.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BTAI stock price touched $3.90 or saw a fall of -0.78%. Year-to-date, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 32.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) have changed 38.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.87.