Shares In Walt Disney Co (DIS) 7.04% Up, YTD

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 11.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $177.28B, closed the last trade at $96.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -0.49% during that session. The DIS stock price is -22.28% off its 52-week high price of $118.18 and 18.54% above the 52-week low of $78.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.82 million shares.

Sporting -0.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DIS stock price touched $96.65 or saw a rise of 1.31%. Year-to-date, Walt Disney Co shares have moved 7.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) have changed 6.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.42.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Walt Disney Co shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.69%, compared to -30.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.60%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.69 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.27 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.23% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 14.18% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.72%.

DIS Dividends

Walt Disney Co is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.42 at a share yield of 0.43%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.05% with a share float percentage of 65.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Walt Disney Co having a total of 3,689 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 148.89 million shares worth more than $13.29 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 121.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.89 billion and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 56.98 million shares of worth $5.09 billion while later fund manager owns 43.51 million shares of worth $3.88 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.