Shares In GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) 3.40% Up, YTD

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 2.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.39B, closed the recent trade at $79.95 per share which meant it gained $6.54 on the day or 8.91% during that session. The GEHC stock price is -9.86% off its 52-week high price of $87.83 and 22.01% above the 52-week low of $62.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.52 million shares.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) trade information

Sporting 8.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GEHC stock price touched $79.95 or saw a fall of -0.67%. Year-to-date, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares have moved 3.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) have changed 4.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.88.