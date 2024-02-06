Shares In GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) 3.40% Up, YTD

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 2.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.39B, closed the recent trade at $79.95 per share which meant it gained $6.54 on the day or 8.91% during that session. The GEHC stock price is -9.86% off its 52-week high price of $87.83 and 22.01% above the 52-week low of $62.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.52 million shares.
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) trade information
Sporting 8.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GEHC stock price touched $79.95 or saw a fall of -0.67%. Year-to-date, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares have moved 3.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) have changed 4.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.88.
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.49%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.90%.
10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.09 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.88 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
GEHC Dividends
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.11 at a share yield of 0.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.