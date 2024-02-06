Shares In Amcor Plc (AMCR) -4.36% Down, YTD

Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 21.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.33B, closed the last trade at $9.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -1.81% during that session. The AMCR stock price is -32.21% off its 52-week high price of $12.19 and 8.35% above the 52-week low of $8.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.13 million shares.

Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR) trade information

Sporting -1.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AMCR stock price touched $9.22 or saw a rise of 4.36%. Year-to-date, Amcor Plc shares have moved -4.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR) have changed -4.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.12.