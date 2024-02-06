Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 1.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.72B, closed the recent trade at $41.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.10% during that session. The SE stock price is -112.38% off its 52-week high price of $88.84 and 17.88% above the 52-week low of $34.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.21 million shares.
Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) trade information
Sporting -0.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SE stock price touched $41.83 or saw a rise of 1.67%. Year-to-date, Sea Ltd ADR shares have moved 3.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) have changed 10.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.
Sea Ltd ADR (SE) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Sea Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 214.73%, compared to 20.20% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.60% over the past 5 years.
SE Dividends
Sea Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 05 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders
Insiders own 10.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.97% with a share float percentage of 61.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sea Ltd ADR having a total of 823 institutions that hold shares in the company.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital Research Global Investors and Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.04% shares in the company for having 36.85 million shares of worth $2.14 billion while later fund manager owns 21.8 million shares of worth $1.27 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.17% of company’s outstanding stock.