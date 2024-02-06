Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 1.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.72B, closed the recent trade at $41.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.10% during that session. The SE stock price is -112.38% off its 52-week high price of $88.84 and 17.88% above the 52-week low of $34.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.21 million shares.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) trade information

Sporting -0.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SE stock price touched $41.83 or saw a rise of 1.67%. Year-to-date, Sea Ltd ADR shares have moved 3.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) have changed 10.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.