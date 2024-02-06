Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Gains 6.60%, Causing Bears To Win

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.26B, closed the recent trade at $29.54 per share which meant it gained $1.83 on the day or 6.60% during that session. The RPRX stock price is -32.36% off its 52-week high price of $39.10 and 12.25% above the 52-week low of $25.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.40 million shares.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) trade information

Sporting 6.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RPRX stock price touched $29.54 or saw a fall of -0.99%. Year-to-date, Royalty Pharma plc shares have moved 5.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) have changed 7.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.94.