Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Gains 6.60%, Causing Bears To Win

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.26B, closed the recent trade at $29.54 per share which meant it gained $1.83 on the day or 6.60% during that session. The RPRX stock price is -32.36% off its 52-week high price of $39.10 and 12.25% above the 52-week low of $25.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.40 million shares.
Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) trade information
Sporting 6.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RPRX stock price touched $29.54 or saw a fall of -0.99%. Year-to-date, Royalty Pharma plc shares have moved 5.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) have changed 7.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.94.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Royalty Pharma plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.22%, compared to 11.20% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.28% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 14.52% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.20%.
RPRX Dividends
Royalty Pharma plc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.89 at a share yield of 3.00%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.80% with a share float percentage of 72.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royalty Pharma plc having a total of 577 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 47.43 million shares worth more than $1.46 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 10.57% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 38.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.19 billion and represent 8.65% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 11.96 million shares of worth $367.69 million while later fund manager owns 8.83 million shares of worth $271.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.