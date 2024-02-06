Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $899.42M, closed the last trade at $17.07 per share which meant it lost -$1.0 on the day or -5.53% during that session. The METC stock price is -32.98% off its 52-week high price of $22.70 and 65.2% above the 52-week low of $5.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 million shares.

Sporting -5.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the METC stock price touched $17.07 or saw a rise of 13.7%. Year-to-date, Ramaco Resources Inc shares have moved -0.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) have changed -17.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.85.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ramaco Resources Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 92.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.85%, compared to -16.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 112.50% and 59.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $182.56 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $219.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $135.23 million and $133.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.00% for the current quarter and 63.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -15.75% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.23%.

METC Dividends

Ramaco Resources Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 2.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.99% with a share float percentage of 37.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ramaco Resources Inc having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. with over 5.61 million shares worth more than $47.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. held 12.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P., with the holding of over 5.59 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.16 million and represent 12.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 0.68 million shares of worth $5.7 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $3.95 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.