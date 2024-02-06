R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Shares Have Declined -0.57% Year To Date

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 2.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.41B, closed the last trade at $10.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -2.59% during that session. The RCM stock price is -77.93% off its 52-week high price of $18.70 and 15.6% above the 52-week low of $8.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.03 million shares.

Sporting -2.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RCM stock price touched $10.51 or saw a rise of 3.93%. Year-to-date, R1 RCM Inc. shares have moved -0.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have changed 2.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.54.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that R1 RCM Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 118.75%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.10%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $579.54 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $610.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $532.8 million and $545.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.80% for the current quarter and 11.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.86% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 240.13% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.50%.

RCM Dividends

R1 RCM Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.15% with a share float percentage of 95.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with R1 RCM Inc. having a total of 333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. with over 94.41 million shares worth more than $1.74 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. held 22.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 16.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $313.53 million and represent 4.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.47% shares in the company for having 6.16 million shares of worth $92.81 million while later fund manager owns 5.92 million shares of worth $109.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.