Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX) has a beta value of 0.34 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $369.09M, closed the recent trade at $3.86 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 9.35% during that session. The PSTX stock price is -128.5% off its 52-week high price of $8.82 and 60.1% above the 52-week low of $1.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 903.77K shares.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX) trade information

Sporting 9.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PSTX stock price touched $3.86 or saw a rise of 1.78%. Year-to-date, Poseida Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 14.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX) have changed 21.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.17.