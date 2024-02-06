Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX) has a beta value of 0.34 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $369.09M, closed the recent trade at $3.86 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 9.35% during that session. The PSTX stock price is -128.5% off its 52-week high price of $8.82 and 60.1% above the 52-week low of $1.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 903.77K shares.
Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX) trade information
Sporting 9.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PSTX stock price touched $3.86 or saw a rise of 1.78%. Year-to-date, Poseida Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 14.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX) have changed 21.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.17.
Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Poseida Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 94.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -68.54%, compared to 15.00% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.82% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -68.54% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.70%.
PSTX Dividends
Poseida Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 34.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.98% with a share float percentage of 73.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Poseida Therapeutics Inc having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 13.02 million shares worth more than $22.91 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.98% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Pentwater Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 5.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.52 million and represent 6.87% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.24% shares in the company for having 2.81 million shares of worth $5.88 million while later fund manager owns 1.95 million shares of worth $4.07 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.