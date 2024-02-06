Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 12.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.75B, closed the last trade at $39.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.20% during that session. The PINS stock price is -0.63% off its 52-week high price of $39.92 and 48.07% above the 52-week low of $20.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.21 million shares.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Sporting -0.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PINS stock price touched $39.67 or saw a rise of 3.13%. Year-to-date, Pinterest Inc shares have moved 7.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) have changed 10.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.47.