PG&E Corp. (PCG) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -1.68% Fall

PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 17.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.93B, closed the last trade at $16.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -1.68% during that session. The PCG stock price is -11.91% off its 52-week high price of $18.32 and 10.14% above the 52-week low of $14.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.15 million shares.

PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG) trade information

Sporting -1.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PCG stock price touched $16.37 or saw a rise of 4.55%. Year-to-date, PG&E Corp. shares have moved -9.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG) have changed -7.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.86.