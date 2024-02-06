Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Slumps -1.76%, A Loss For Bears

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) has a beta value of 2.65 and has seen 147.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.38B, closed the last trade at $16.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -1.76% during that session. The PLTR stock price is -30.68% off its 52-week high price of $21.85 and 57.0% above the 52-week low of $7.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 45.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 55.04 million shares.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Sporting -1.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PLTR stock price touched $16.72 or saw a rise of 6.44%. Year-to-date, Palantir Technologies Inc shares have moved -2.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) have changed 2.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 102.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.22.