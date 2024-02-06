Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Slumps -1.76%, A Loss For Bears

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) has a beta value of 2.65 and has seen 147.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.38B, closed the last trade at $16.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -1.76% during that session. The PLTR stock price is -30.68% off its 52-week high price of $21.85 and 57.0% above the 52-week low of $7.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 45.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 55.04 million shares.
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) trade information
Sporting -1.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PLTR stock price touched $16.72 or saw a rise of 6.44%. Year-to-date, Palantir Technologies Inc shares have moved -2.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) have changed 2.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 102.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.22.
Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Palantir Technologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 316.67%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.00% and 40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.50%.
13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $602.41 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $617.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $508.62 million and $525.19 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.40% for the current quarter and 17.50% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.97% over the past 5 years.
PLTR Dividends
Palantir Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 12 and February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.