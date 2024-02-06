Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.50M, closed the last trade at $0.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -5.21% during that session. The ORGN stock price is -1152.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.26 and -4.0% below the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.56 million shares.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Sporting -5.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ORGN stock price touched $0.50 or saw a rise of 20.39%. Year-to-date, Origin Materials Inc shares have moved -39.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) have changed -28.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.39.