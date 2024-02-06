Newmont Corp (NEM) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 11.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.45B, closed the last trade at $33.36 per share which meant it lost -$1.05 on the day or -3.05% during that session. The NEM stock price is -58.15% off its 52-week high price of $52.76 and -0.66% below the 52-week low of $33.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.01 million shares.

Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Sporting -3.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NEM stock price touched $33.36 or saw a rise of 6.32%. Year-to-date, Newmont Corp shares have moved -19.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) have changed -16.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.