Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 8.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.52B, closed the last trade at $75.33 per share which meant it lost -$1.54 on the day or -2.00% during that session. The MDLZ stock price is -4.33% off its 52-week high price of $78.59 and 19.35% above the 52-week low of $60.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.46 million shares.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) trade information

Sporting -2.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MDLZ stock price touched $75.33 or saw a rise of 2.42%. Year-to-date, Mondelez International Inc. shares have moved 4.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have changed 2.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.