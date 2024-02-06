Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Falls -0.76%, Causing Bears To Lose

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 8.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.94B, closed the last trade at $67.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -0.76% during that session. The MRVL stock price is -9.71% off its 52-week high price of $73.53 and 45.33% above the 52-week low of $36.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.80 million shares.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Sporting -0.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MRVL stock price touched $67.02 or saw a rise of 5.29%. Year-to-date, Marvell Technology Inc shares have moved 11.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) have changed 15.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.