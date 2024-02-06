Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Falls -0.76%, Causing Bears To Lose

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 8.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.94B, closed the last trade at $67.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -0.76% during that session. The MRVL stock price is -9.71% off its 52-week high price of $73.53 and 45.33% above the 52-week low of $36.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.80 million shares.
Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information
Sporting -0.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MRVL stock price touched $67.02 or saw a rise of 5.29%. Year-to-date, Marvell Technology Inc shares have moved 11.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) have changed 15.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Marvell Technology Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.77%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.10%.
22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.42 billion for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.37 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -28.78% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.27%.
MRVL Dividends
Marvell Technology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 0.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.