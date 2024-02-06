LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.16B, closed the last trade at $5.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -5.16% during that session. The LFST stock price is -68.25% off its 52-week high price of $9.59 and 18.77% above the 52-week low of $4.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

Sporting -5.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LFST stock price touched $5.70 or saw a rise of 12.98%. Year-to-date, LifeStance Health Group Inc shares have moved -27.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) have changed -24.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 21.23.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LifeStance Health Group Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.95%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.80% and -22.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $263 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $299.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $229.4 million and $252.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.60% for the current quarter and 18.40% for the next.

LFST Dividends

LifeStance Health Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.50% with a share float percentage of 97.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LifeStance Health Group Inc having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TPG GP A, LLC with over 175.28 million shares worth more than $1.6 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, TPG GP A, LLC held 46.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Summit Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 45.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $417.56 million and represent 12.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.59% shares in the company for having 6.0 million shares of worth $49.26 million while later fund manager owns 5.36 million shares of worth $43.89 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.