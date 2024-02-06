Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.67B, closed the recent trade at $20.28 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 2.76% during that session. The KIM stock price is -12.57% off its 52-week high price of $22.83 and 19.77% above the 52-week low of $16.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.06 million shares.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) trade information

Sporting 2.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KIM stock price touched $20.28 or saw a rise of 1.93%. Year-to-date, Kimco Realty Corporation shares have moved -4.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) have changed -2.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.