Keycorp (KEY) Has Fallen -1.04%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 17.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.31B, closed the last trade at $14.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -1.04% during that session. The KEY stock price is -42.33% off its 52-week high price of $20.24 and 40.01% above the 52-week low of $8.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.39 million shares.

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

Sporting -1.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KEY stock price touched $14.22 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Keycorp shares have moved -1.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) have changed -0.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.