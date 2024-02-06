Keycorp (KEY) Has Fallen -1.04%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 17.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.31B, closed the last trade at $14.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -1.04% during that session. The KEY stock price is -42.33% off its 52-week high price of $20.24 and 40.01% above the 52-week low of $8.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.39 million shares.
Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information
Sporting -1.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KEY stock price touched $14.22 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Keycorp shares have moved -1.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) have changed -0.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Keycorp (KEY) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Keycorp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.82%, compared to -6.20% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.41% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 3.68% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.80%.
KEY Dividends
Keycorp is expected to release its next earnings report on April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.82 at a share yield of 5.78%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.