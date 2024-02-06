JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $506.42B, closed the recent trade at $175.17 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 0.38% during that session. The JPM stock price is -1.79% off its 52-week high price of $178.30 and 29.72% above the 52-week low of $123.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.28 million shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

Sporting 0.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JPM stock price touched $175.17 or saw a rise of 1.76%. Year-to-date, JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares have moved 2.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have changed 1.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.