Investors In Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Will Start Making Money Again

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.39B, closed the recent trade at $59.46 per share which meant it lost -$8.91 on the day or -13.03% during that session. The RMBS stock price is -28.46% off its 52-week high price of $76.38 and 33.4% above the 52-week low of $39.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.65 million shares.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) trade information

Sporting -13.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RMBS stock price touched $59.46 or saw a rise of 16.1%. Year-to-date, Rambus Inc. shares have moved -12.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have changed -6.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.