Investors In Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Will Start Making Money Again

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.39B, closed the recent trade at $59.46 per share which meant it lost -$8.91 on the day or -13.03% during that session. The RMBS stock price is -28.46% off its 52-week high price of $76.38 and 33.4% above the 52-week low of $39.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.65 million shares.
Sporting -13.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RMBS stock price touched $59.46 or saw a rise of 16.1%. Year-to-date, Rambus Inc. shares have moved -12.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have changed -6.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.
Rambus Inc. (RMBS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Rambus Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.91%, compared to -5.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.30% and 6.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.40%.
5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $122.22 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $142.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $122.37 million and $146 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.10% for the current quarter and -2.30% for the next.
RMBS Dividends
Rambus Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.