Investors In Planet Labs PBC (PL) Will Start Making Money Again

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $614.17M, closed the last trade at $2.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -4.44% during that session. The PL stock price is -137.21% off its 52-week high price of $5.10 and 7.44% above the 52-week low of $1.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 million shares.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Sporting -4.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PL stock price touched $2.15 or saw a rise of 11.52%. Year-to-date, Planet Labs PBC shares have moved -12.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) have changed -7.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.02.