Investor Trust Slackened After Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Shares Dropped By -$15.58

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 40.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1180.50B, closed the last trade at $459.41 per share which meant it lost -$15.58 on the day or -3.28% during that session. The META stock price is -5.78% off its 52-week high price of $485.96 and 63.51% above the 52-week low of $167.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.47 million shares.

Sporting -3.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the META stock price touched $459.41 or saw a rise of 5.46%. Year-to-date, Meta Platforms Inc shares have moved 29.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) have changed 32.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Meta Platforms Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 47.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.23%, compared to 19.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.30% and 58.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.40%.

41 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $35.84 billion for the current quarter. 40 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.02 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $28.64 billion and $30.41 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.10% for the current quarter and 25.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.46% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 31.88% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.00%.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.83 at a share yield of 0.18%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.33% with a share float percentage of 78.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meta Platforms Inc having a total of 4,482 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 183.24 million shares worth more than $55.01 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 155.97 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.82 billion and represent 7.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 69.2 million shares of worth $20.78 billion while later fund manager owns 53.41 million shares of worth $16.03 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.