Investor Trust Slackened After Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) Shares Dropped By -$0.01

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.20M, closed the recent trade at $0.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.23% during that session. The AKTS stock price is -768.42% off its 52-week high price of $4.95 and 21.05% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 836.02K shares.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Sporting -2.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AKTS stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 12.98%. Year-to-date, Akoustis Technologies Inc shares have moved -31.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) have changed -25.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.12.