Investor Trust Slackened After Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) Shares Dropped By -$0.01

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.20M, closed the recent trade at $0.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.23% during that session. The AKTS stock price is -768.42% off its 52-week high price of $4.95 and 21.05% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 836.02K shares.
Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information
Sporting -2.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AKTS stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 12.98%. Year-to-date, Akoustis Technologies Inc shares have moved -31.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) have changed -25.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.12.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Akoustis Technologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.18%, compared to -3.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.30% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.50%.
5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.99 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.80% over the past 5 years.
AKTS Dividends
Akoustis Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.04% with a share float percentage of 37.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akoustis Technologies Inc having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company.
The other major institutional holder is TOMPKINS MARK N., with the holding of over 2.17 million shares as of Dec 27, 2017.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.62% shares in the company for having 4.79 million shares of worth $15.22 million while later fund manager owns 3.74 million shares of worth $11.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.16% of company’s outstanding stock.