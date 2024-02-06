Investor Trust Slackened After ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) Shares Dropped By -$0.4

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $960.06M, closed the last trade at $15.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -2.46% during that session. The ACMR stock price is -41.86% off its 52-week high price of $22.47 and 44.76% above the 52-week low of $8.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Sporting -2.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ACMR stock price touched $15.84 or saw a rise of 15.79%. Year-to-date, ACM Research Inc shares have moved -18.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) have changed -6.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.65.