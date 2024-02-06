Investor Confidence Shakens After Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ: ZENV) Share Prices Gain $0.38

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.85M, closed the recent trade at $1.53 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 33.02% during that session. The ZENV stock price is 1.96% off its 52-week high price of $1.50 and 58.82% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15970.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.38K shares.
Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) trade information
Sporting 33.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ZENV stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 6.13%. Year-to-date, Zenvia Inc shares have moved 29.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) have changed 33.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 33610.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.
Zenvia Inc (ZENV) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Zenvia Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 98.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 84.07%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.50%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $35.26 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $35.67 million and $33.73 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.20% for the current quarter and 12.10% for the next.
ZENV Dividends
Zenvia Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV)’s Major holders
Insiders own 44.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.75% with a share float percentage of 35.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zenvia Inc having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC with over 0.73 million shares worth more than $1.16 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC held 4.01% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Metavasi Capital Lp, with the holding of over 0.65 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.03 million and represent 3.57% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 1673.0 shares of worth $2661.0 while later fund manager owns 333.0 shares of worth $529.0 as of Nov 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.