Investor Confidence Shakens After Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ: ZENV) Share Prices Gain $0.38

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.85M, closed the recent trade at $1.53 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 33.02% during that session. The ZENV stock price is 1.96% off its 52-week high price of $1.50 and 58.82% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15970.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.38K shares.

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) trade information

Sporting 33.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ZENV stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 6.13%. Year-to-date, Zenvia Inc shares have moved 29.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) have changed 33.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 33610.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.