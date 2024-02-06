Investor Confidence Shakens After Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) Share Prices Loss -$0.23

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) has a beta value of 0.28 and has seen 8.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.63B, closed the last trade at $5.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -3.75% during that session. The YMM stock price is -44.41% off its 52-week high price of $8.52 and 8.31% above the 52-week low of $5.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.88 million shares.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Sporting -3.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the YMM stock price touched $5.90 or saw a rise of 9.23%. Year-to-date, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares have moved -15.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) have changed -12.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.2.