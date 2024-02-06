Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) Share Prices Gained By $4.56

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 8.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $400.12B, closed the last trade at $118.26 per share which meant it gained $4.56 on the day or 4.01% during that session. The NVO stock price is 1.81% off its 52-week high price of $116.12 and 42.81% above the 52-week low of $67.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.41 million shares.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Sporting 4.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NVO stock price touched $118.26 or saw a rise of 0.29%. Year-to-date, Novo Nordisk ADR shares have moved 14.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) have changed 9.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.