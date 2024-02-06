Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.12

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ:GTX) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 3.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.09B, closed the recent trade at $8.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.37% during that session. The GTX stock price is -12.85% off its 52-week high price of $9.75 and 25.58% above the 52-week low of $6.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.10 million shares.

Sporting -1.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GTX stock price touched $8.64 or saw a rise of 3.89%. Year-to-date, Garrett Motion Inc shares have moved -10.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ:GTX) have changed -6.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Garrett Motion Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.33%, compared to 16.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.30% and 76.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $949 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $960 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $898 million and $970 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.70% for the current quarter and -1.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 120.92% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.50%.

GTX Dividends

Garrett Motion Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ:GTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.90% with a share float percentage of 91.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Garrett Motion Inc having a total of 332 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management Lp with over 44.08 million shares worth more than $333.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Oaktree Capital Management Lp held 17.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Centerbridge Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 42.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $320.44 million and represent 16.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 0.91 million shares of worth $6.87 million while later fund manager owns 0.84 million shares of worth $6.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.