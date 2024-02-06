Investor Confidence Dwindles After Euronav NV. (NYSE: EURN) Shares Gain By About 0.03

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has a beta value of 0.06 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.59B, closed the recent trade at $17.74 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.14% during that session. The EURN stock price is -4.28% off its 52-week high price of $18.50 and 20.69% above the 52-week low of $14.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.
Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information
Sporting 0.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EURN stock price touched $17.74 or saw a rise of 0.22%. Year-to-date, Euronav NV shares have moved 0.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have changed 0.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.
Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Euronav NV shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.47%, compared to -9.70% for the industry.
EURN Dividends
Euronav NV is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.35 at a share yield of 7.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 66.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.81% with a share float percentage of 70.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Euronav NV having a total of 241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Norges Bank Investment Management with over 5.47 million shares worth more than $93.17 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Norges Bank Investment Management held 2.49% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 4.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.44 million and represent 2.01% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.04% shares in the company for having 2.28 million shares of worth $37.7 million while later fund manager owns 1.64 million shares of worth $27.11 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.