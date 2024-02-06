Investor Confidence Dwindles After Euronav NV. (NYSE: EURN) Shares Gain By About 0.03

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has a beta value of 0.06 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.59B, closed the recent trade at $17.74 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.14% during that session. The EURN stock price is -4.28% off its 52-week high price of $18.50 and 20.69% above the 52-week low of $14.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

Sporting 0.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EURN stock price touched $17.74 or saw a rise of 0.22%. Year-to-date, Euronav NV shares have moved 0.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have changed 0.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.