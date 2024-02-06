Investor Confidence Dwindles After Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Shares Drop By About -3.96

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 6.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.35B, closed the last trade at $97.80 per share which meant it lost -$3.96 on the day or -3.89% during that session. The ENPH stock price is -152.56% off its 52-week high price of $247.00 and 24.86% above the 52-week low of $73.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.82 million shares.

Sporting -3.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ENPH stock price touched $97.80 or saw a rise of 12.62%. Year-to-date, Enphase Energy Inc shares have moved -25.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) have changed -17.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enphase Energy Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.33%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -63.60% and -58.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.80%.

29 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $328.25 million for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $319.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $724.65 million and $726.02 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -54.70% for the current quarter and -56.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -3.46% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.90%.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.69% with a share float percentage of 84.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enphase Energy Inc having a total of 1,228 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 15.98 million shares worth more than $2.68 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.38 billion and represent 10.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.14% shares in the company for having 4.29 million shares of worth $717.85 million while later fund manager owns 3.26 million shares of worth $546.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.