Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN)’s 0.51% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 2.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.23B, closed the recent trade at $29.45 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 0.51% during that session. The IMGN stock price is -2.31% off its 52-week high price of $30.13 and 87.74% above the 52-week low of $3.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.47 million shares.

Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

Sporting 0.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IMGN stock price touched $29.45 or saw a rise of 0.51%. Year-to-date, Immunogen, Inc. shares have moved -0.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have changed -0.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.