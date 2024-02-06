Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN)’s 0.51% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 2.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.23B, closed the recent trade at $29.45 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 0.51% during that session. The IMGN stock price is -2.31% off its 52-week high price of $30.13 and 87.74% above the 52-week low of $3.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.47 million shares.
Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information
Sporting 0.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IMGN stock price touched $29.45 or saw a rise of 0.51%. Year-to-date, Immunogen, Inc. shares have moved -0.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have changed -0.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.
Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Immunogen, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 105.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 107.95%, compared to 11.70% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.15% over the past 5 years.
IMGN Dividends
Immunogen, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.14% with a share float percentage of 90.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immunogen, Inc. having a total of 389 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.9 million shares worth more than $394.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 8.40% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 20.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $394.36 million and represent 8.40% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.25% shares in the company for having 8.08 million shares of worth $152.45 million while later fund manager owns 5.53 million shares of worth $87.6 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.