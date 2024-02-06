HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) Surprises Wall Street With -1.22% Stock Price Loss

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 10.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.07B, closed the last trade at $28.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -1.22% during that session. The HPQ stock price is -19.66% off its 52-week high price of $33.90 and 10.98% above the 52-week low of $25.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.79 million shares.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Sporting -1.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HPQ stock price touched $28.33 or saw a rise of 3.48%. Year-to-date, HP Inc shares have moved -5.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) have changed -4.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.