HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) Surprises Wall Street With -1.22% Stock Price Loss

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 10.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.07B, closed the last trade at $28.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -1.22% during that session. The HPQ stock price is -19.66% off its 52-week high price of $33.90 and 10.98% above the 52-week low of $25.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.79 million shares.
HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) trade information
Sporting -1.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HPQ stock price touched $28.33 or saw a rise of 3.48%. Year-to-date, HP Inc shares have moved -5.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) have changed -4.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.
HP Inc (HPQ) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that HP Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.18%, compared to 10.70% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.02% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 5.21% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.73%.
HPQ Dividends
HP Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.11 at a share yield of 3.91%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.30% with a share float percentage of 76.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HP Inc having a total of 1,427 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 120.95 million shares worth more than $3.71 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 12.24% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 104.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.21 billion and represent 10.59% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 28.83 million shares of worth $885.37 million while later fund manager owns 27.75 million shares of worth $852.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.