How Will Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Perform In Months To Come?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 1.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.19B, closed the recent trade at $40.38 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 2.62% during that session. The RBLX stock price is -18.0% off its 52-week high price of $47.65 and 38.39% above the 52-week low of $24.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.20 million shares.

Sporting 2.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RBLX stock price touched $40.38 or saw a rise of 0.81%. Year-to-date, Roblox Corporation shares have moved -11.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) have changed -3.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Roblox Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -24.52%, compared to 22.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.60% and -4.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.80%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.07 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $902.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $899.43 million and $773.82 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.50% for the current quarter and 16.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -76.18% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -22.71% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.10%.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.87% with a share float percentage of 73.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roblox Corporation having a total of 822 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Altos Ventures Management Inc. with over 60.21 million shares worth more than $2.42 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Altos Ventures Management Inc. held 10.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 44.59 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.79 billion and represent 7.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 15.03 million shares of worth $603.22 million while later fund manager owns 10.91 million shares of worth $437.73 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.90% of company’s outstanding stock.