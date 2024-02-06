How Will Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) has seen 12.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.22B, closed the last trade at $20.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -1.68% during that session. The KVUE stock price is -35.74% off its 52-week high price of $27.80 and 12.99% above the 52-week low of $17.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.53 million shares.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

Sporting -1.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KVUE stock price touched $20.48 or saw a rise of 2.48%. Year-to-date, Kenvue Inc shares have moved -4.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) have changed -2.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.