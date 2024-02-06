How Will Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) has seen 12.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.22B, closed the last trade at $20.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -1.68% during that session. The KVUE stock price is -35.74% off its 52-week high price of $27.80 and 12.99% above the 52-week low of $17.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.53 million shares.
Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) trade information
Sporting -1.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KVUE stock price touched $20.48 or saw a rise of 2.48%. Year-to-date, Kenvue Inc shares have moved -4.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) have changed -2.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.
Kenvue Inc (KVUE) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -12.96% over the past 6 months, compared to 3.30% for the industry.
9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.78 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.84 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -7.76% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.48%.
KVUE Dividends
Kenvue Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.34 at a share yield of 1.66%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.