How Will Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT) Perform In Months To Come?

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) has a beta value of 3.81 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.16M, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -14.02% during that session. The AULT stock price is -201975.61% off its 52-week high price of $828.51 and -14.63% below the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 829.52K shares.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Sporting -14.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AULT stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 36.51%. Year-to-date, Ault Alliance Inc shares have moved -82.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -36.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) have changed -80.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.