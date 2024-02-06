How Is The Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.90B, closed the recent trade at $51.63 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 1.02% during that session. The LVS stock price is -27.02% off its 52-week high price of $65.58 and 15.22% above the 52-week low of $43.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.49 million shares.

Sporting 1.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LVS stock price touched $51.63 or saw a rise of 0.15%. Year-to-date, Las Vegas Sands Corp shares have moved 4.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) have changed 1.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Las Vegas Sands Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.03%, compared to 22.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 117.90% and 32.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.10%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.94 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.97 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.85 billion and $2.54 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.20% for the current quarter and 16.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 42.06% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.75%.

LVS Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between April 17 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 1.32%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.02% with a share float percentage of 84.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Las Vegas Sands Corp having a total of 953 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 32.63 million shares worth more than $1.7 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 26.2 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.36 billion and represent 3.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 10.74 million shares of worth $558.46 million while later fund manager owns 7.9 million shares of worth $410.65 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.