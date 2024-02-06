How Is The Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 14.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.05B, closed the last trade at $16.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -1.71% during that session. The KMI stock price is -11.82% off its 52-week high price of $18.64 and 4.68% above the 52-week low of $15.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.42 million shares.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Sporting -1.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KMI stock price touched $16.67 or saw a rise of 3.36%. Year-to-date, Kinder Morgan Inc shares have moved -5.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) have changed -7.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.41.