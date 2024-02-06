How Is Qiagen NV. (NYSE: QGEN) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 1.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.89B, closed the recent trade at $44.70 per share which meant it gained $2.51 on the day or 5.95% during that session. The QGEN stock price is -13.58% off its 52-week high price of $50.77 and 22.28% above the 52-week low of $34.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

Sporting 5.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the QGEN stock price touched $44.70 or saw a rise of 0.22%. Year-to-date, Qiagen NV shares have moved 2.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) have changed 1.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.39.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Qiagen NV (QGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Qiagen NV shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.47%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.50%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $500.23 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $488.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $497.98 million and $480.54 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.50% for the current quarter and 1.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 60.37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -14.32% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.66%.

QGEN Dividends

Qiagen NV is expected to release its next earnings report on February 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.34% with a share float percentage of 75.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qiagen NV having a total of 640 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 21.18 million shares worth more than $953.92 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. held 9.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 8.59 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $386.9 million and represent 3.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Research International Fund and MFS International Growth Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 3.8 million shares of worth $171.44 million while later fund manager owns 3.75 million shares of worth $169.48 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.65% of company’s outstanding stock.