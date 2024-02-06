How Is Outset Medical Inc.(NASDAQ: OM) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $156.62M, closed the last trade at $3.12 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 5.76% during that session. The OM stock price is -879.17% off its 52-week high price of $30.55 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $2.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) trade information

Sporting 5.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OM stock price touched $3.12 or saw a rise of 10.86%. Year-to-date, Outset Medical Inc shares have moved -42.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) have changed -43.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.93.