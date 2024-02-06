How Is Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 17.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.08B, closed the last trade at $9.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.07% during that session. The NU stock price is -2.59% off its 52-week high price of $9.51 and 55.45% above the 52-week low of $4.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 39.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.91 million shares.
Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information
Sporting -1.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NU stock price touched $9.27 or saw a rise of 1.49%. Year-to-date, Nu Holdings Ltd shares have moved 11.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) have changed 12.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 53.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.29.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Nu Holdings Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 475.00%, compared to 7.90% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.91% over the past 5 years.
NU Dividends
Nu Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders
Insiders own 19.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.17% with a share float percentage of 89.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nu Holdings Ltd having a total of 618 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with over 414.28 million shares worth more than $3.27 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. held 11.51% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Galileo (ptc) Ltd, with the holding of over 344.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.72 billion and represent 9.57% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 54.38 million shares of worth $429.02 million while later fund manager owns 51.73 million shares of worth $348.64 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.