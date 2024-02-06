How Is Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 17.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.08B, closed the last trade at $9.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.07% during that session. The NU stock price is -2.59% off its 52-week high price of $9.51 and 55.45% above the 52-week low of $4.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 39.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.91 million shares.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information

Sporting -1.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NU stock price touched $9.27 or saw a rise of 1.49%. Year-to-date, Nu Holdings Ltd shares have moved 11.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) have changed 12.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 53.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.29.